Harbaugh comes to Schembechler's defense

Harbaugh addressed allegations against Schembechler that said he ignored inappropriate sexual behavior by a former team physician.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has come to the defense of former Wolverines leader Bo Schembechler.

While in Big Rapids for the Michigan College Showcase, Harbaugh spoke to reporters about the allegations against Schembechler that say he ignored complains of inappropriate sexual behavior by a former team physician.

"He never sat on anything. He never procrastinated on anything. He took care of it before the sun went down. That's the Bo Schembechler that I know," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh grew up in Ann Arbor and was around Schembechler when his dad coached served on his staff. Harbaugh later played for Schembechler at U of M from 1982-1986.

