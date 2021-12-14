Harbaugh to receive over $2 million in bonuses for season

Harbaugh says he will funnel the money back into the athletic department to pay employees hit with salary cuts because of the pandemic.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It's safe to say Jim Harbaugh heard the calls for his head at the start of the season because he staved off the hot seat in a big way.

Due to his Big Ten championship and national coach of the year award, Harbaugh and two of his assistants are in line to make more than 2 million dollars in bonuses.

Harbaugh will take home $500,000 for winning the Big Ten's East Division, another $1 million for winning the conference championship and an additional $75,000 for earning national coach of the year honors.

But that's not all folks.

If Michigan beats Georgia in the Orange bowl, that's another $500,000, and a national championship means another million bucks.

Harbaugh says he will funnel the money back into the athletic department to pay employees hit with salary cuts because of the pandemic.

