Hastings, Maddox help Western Michigan roll past Concordia

Markeese Hastings and Tray Maddox Jr. notched 22 points apiece to lead the Western Michigan men’s basketball team to a 94-50 victory over Concordia University Ann Arbor on Monday evening at University Arena.

Hastings’ 22-point outburst was a new career high, and came on 10-of-13 shooting (76.9 percent). The redshirt junior also snared 17 rebounds, one shy of his career high, for his second double-double of the campaign. Maddox made 9-of-11 (81.8 percent) from the floor, including 4-of-4 from downtown, for his 22 points, his highest total as a Bronco.

Seth Hubbard (12) and Jack Stefanski (10) were also in double-figures for Western Michigan (3-6), while Gus Etchison and Tafari Simms chipped in eight points apiece. WMU totaled 23 assists for the evening, one shy of the single-game program record, with Etchison and Stefanski each totaling a career-high six helpers for the evening.

Concordia seized an early edge, as the visitors were in front 11-6 at the 13:33 mark of the opening period. Western Michigan responded with 21 consecutive points to surge ahead, 27-11, with 5:33 remaining in the first half. During the run, the Broncos kept CUAA off the scoreboard for more than eight minutes. The Broncos led by as many as 17 in the first half, and took a 39-23 advantage into the halftime locker room.

Near the midway point of the second, Western Michigan embarked on an 18-3 run to increase its cushion to 76-44 with 4:30 on the clock. The Broncos held the Cardinals to just one field goal during a span of more than seven minutes during the run. WMU then closed the game with one final surge, tallying 16 of the night’s final 18 points to collect their largest margin of victory since the 2019-20 campaign.

Western Michigan had its best shooting night of the season thus far, as it connected on a season-high 58.2 percent (39-of-67) of its field goal attempts. The Broncos also made 10-of-21 (47.6 percent) from downtown. On the defensive side, WMU limited CUAA to 34.0 percent (18-of-53) from the field, and 11-of-33 (33.3 percent) from behind the arc.

WMU enjoyed a 50-16 margin on the glass, including an 18-4 edge in offensive rebounds, which led to a 19-0 advantage in second-chance points. The Broncos were also plus-42 (50-8) on points scored in the paint.