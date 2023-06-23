Hawks pick Grand Rapids native Kobe Bufkin in first round of NBA Draft

Bufkin selected 15th overall by Atlanta.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time in 20 years a graduate from a West Michigan high school was chosen in the first round of the NBA Draft. Kobe Bufkin was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 15th pick of the first round. The Grand Rapids native says hearing his name called was a dream come true.

"Very excited. This is what we work for," said Bufkin. "I'm just happy to be successful in this way. There's many different ways this could have ended up, but it took me here, so I'm glad to be here."

The combo guard was a McDonalds All-American as a senior at Grand Rapids Christian in 2021, but his final high school season ended prematurely due to a fractured wrist.

As a freshman at Michigan he played in 28 games off the bench, before carving out a solid role as a sophomore. This past season he started all but one game for the Wolverines, averaging 14 points per game on the way to third team All-Big Ten honors.

He joins an Atlanta Hawks team that features all-star guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, so while his role is undefined, he's ready to do whatever the Hawks ask of him.

"I mean, Trae Young is an on-ball threat," said the former Eagle. "So I'm comfortable playing on ball if he needs a break, off ball if he doesn't need a break. I feel like I've proven myself to be able to be a threat on or off the ball. I'm just looking forward to getting to Atlanta and being able to compete. It's something I've dreamed of, and I'm finally here. Take the most out of it, for sure."

He wasn't alone in Brooklyn on Thursday night. Michigan teammate Jett Howard was drafted 11th overall by the Orlando Magic. This marks the first time in 29 years that two Wolverines were selected among the top 20 in the same draft.

"It means everything to us," added Bufkin. "That (2022-2023) Michigan team was very tight, and me and Jett specifically were really tight, me and Juwan were really tight. It was like family. When he went to Orlando, there was a level of joy that you're unable to control it. You're happy to see your guys be successful, for sure."

Bufkin joins Chris Kaman (Tri-Unity Christian) in 2003 and Devin Booker in 2015 as the only Grand Rapids area players to be first round NBA draft picks this century. He's the second Grand Rapids Christian alum in the past four years to be drafted as well, joining Michigan State legend Xavier Tillman Sr.

"I'm super, super, super excited for him," said Tillman Sr. "I saw some draft boards that said he could go next year really high, so I didn't know if (entering the draft this year) was the right decision for him. But seeing how well he preformed in his pre-draft workouts and interviews, I'm so, so happy for him."

So now his adult life begins as a professional basketball player. Getting drafted was the first step and now he's ready to embrace the rest of the journey.