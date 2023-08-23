HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLFF: Broncos quarterback Hayden Wolff transferred to Western for 'right opportunity'

New head coach Lance Taylor still does not know who will start at quarterback for the Broncos.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One week from Thursday will be the first game of the Lance Taylor era at Western Michigan as the Broncos take on Saint Francis to open the season at home at Waldo Stadium.

However, the new head coach still does not know who will start at quarterback for the Broncos.

The signal caller with the most experience on the roster is Old Dominion transfer Hayden Wolff.

"Hayden has been awesome," Taylor said. "Really has been a pleasure to work with and great to have him. We are excited to have him. He's done a great job. He's earned the respect of his teammates, his coaches all of those around him. He prepares the right way every single day. He's taken great steps throughout the course of training camp in his maturation. He did not have spring ball. These are the first practices he has had and he's done a nice job."

The six-foot, five-inch quarterback has started 22 games in his collegiate career. The rest of the Western Michigan quarterbacks have combined to start just 12 games.

While it might look like Wolff is destined to be the starter, the redshirt junior is just trying to get accustomed to his new life in Kalamazoo.

"Just felt like the right opportunity," Wolff said. "Had some connections to Coach [Billy] Cosh. I have some family in Northern Michigan. I came on a visit and felt like home. I am just excited to be here and excited about the opportunity as well."

This is the seventh different offense Wolff has learned in his time playing college football.

