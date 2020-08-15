Heartbreak: The moment the Rockford Rams football team found out the season was cancelled

Rams head coach Brent Cummings knew the season had been cancelled but he let the team enjoy one last practice anyway.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Some might have called for the end of practice but not Rockford head coach Brent Cummings.

“These kids had been doing such a nice job,” said Cummings, who was entering his first season as head coach of the team. “We wanted to give them a chance to finish.”

Which is what they did. For 45 more minutes, the kids could be kids, unaware their Friday nights had officially become a lot less fun.

“There wasn’t a definite answer but I guess there were rumors if you will,” said senior Ben Tadych.

But on this Friday, those rumors became reality. 13 On Your Side was there when Cummings gathered the team at midfield and told them there would be no football this fall.

“I got really emotional,” said Tadych. “My heart sank. [It was] definitely a lot to take in.”

Cummings spoke for several more minutes. As he a veteran coach, he’s given countless speeches before but this had to be his best.

“It was very important to deliver a message to the kids, to make sure their heads are in the right spot. To shift their thinking, [and] to be grateful,” he explained.

And as hard as it may be, not focus on the negative. Advice many are already taking to heart.

“I just got to keep my head up and just keep working out, keep watching film, and just prepare,” Tadych said.

In other words, coach wants to them to keep their head in the game, even when they are no games at all.

“When you put your thought process there, it gives you excitement,” said Cummings.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.