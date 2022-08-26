High School football kicks off in West Michigan | 13 ON YOUR Sidelines highlights

East Grand Rapids and Rockford High School battle each other for the first time since 1985. 13OYS breaks down all of the football action in week 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

MICHIGAN, USA — The long awaited High School football season is back in West Michigan. 13 ON YOUR Sidelines is ready to show you all the action.

PART 1: East Grand Rapids vs. Rockford, Forrest Hills Central vs. Jenison, Wyoming vs. Forest Hills Northern, West Ottawa Hills vs. Northview.

East Grand Rapids and Rockford currently have 14 state championships between them, which is the exact reason why this matchup is the Game of the Week. The Rams take this one 48-7.

PART 2: Montague vs. Spring Lake, Oakridge vs. Sparta, Reeths Puffer vs. Grand Haven.

Coming off a thriller last season, Sparta and Oakridge was the game a lot of people were looking forward to, wondering if there would be a repeat. Oakridge did most of their scorning in the first half, serving them well as they took the game 30-14.

PART 3: Comstock Park vs. Grant, Unity Christian vs. Whitehall, Greenville vs. Allendale.

Grant and Comstock Park spend the night with a close game, though Comstock Park comes out on top 24-14.

Offense and defense also played a part in the rest of the games featured in the final highlight reel for the first week of the season.

OTHER SCORES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.