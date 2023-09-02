Schoolcraft high schooler earns scholarship to join college trap shooting team

Hope Wright will head to Olivet College to join the schools trap shooting team after she graduates later this year.

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Trap shooting is a sport dominated by men, but one high school girl is proving it's not just for the boys. She's won a high school state title and is now set to continue her career in college.

"It was really my grandfather that got me into trap shooting," says Hope Wright, a senior at Schoolcraft High School.

She's been trap shooting for several years now, having been around the sport for most of her life.

"She's been with me since she was about four-years-old, three-years-old, at that gun club," says Neil Kreamalmeyer, Wright's grandfather.

"I've just fell in love with it ever since," says Wright.

Schoolcraft High School created its trap shooting team two years ago. Wright is one of two girls on the team and the only one with a state title.

"She goes out there, she goes toe-to-toe with all these guys," says Jeff Clark, Schoolcraft's athletic director. "And I'm watching this girl go through, and I'm like, holy cow."

It doesn't hurt that Wright's grandpa owns Lakes Area Conservation Club, the range where she and her teammates practice.

"I just like the feeling of when you walk off the field, you're shaking with emotions," says Wright. "It's amazing."

That amazing feeling is set to continue even after she graduates. Wright earned a $60,000 scholarship to shoot at Olivet College.

"When I found out, I started crying," she says.

That accomplishment is one she never imagined was possible.

"I didn't think I was going to graduate high school," says Wright. "But without Schoolcraft and my supporters and stuff, like, they've helped me to be able to graduate and get scholarships."

And for her grandpa, who has been with her every step of the way, proud is an understatement.

"People say your chest swells up a little, Neil," says Kreamalmeyer. "And I've got to agree. I get swallowed up. It's emotional for me."

While the sport is largely played by men, Wright says that doesn't really factor in much.

"I don't look at it like that, because the gun is the equalizer," she says.

Wright encourages other girls her age to give it a shot.

"Get out of your comfort zone," she says. "Sometimes you're actually going to like it more than you think."

