VOTE | 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Candidates Week 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Week 1 of the 2023 high school football season is in the books but who will be the first 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the Week presented by Rant Insurance Group.

Here are the five nominees:

Caledonia senior wide receiver Maddox Greenfield

MVP candidate No. 3 had a big game in the Big House. Caledonia wide receiver Maddox Greenfield was a mad man in Ann Arbor. The senior hauled in seven catches for 200 yards and four touchdowns. The last touchdown for Greenfield was the biggest one. It was a 53-yard score with 58 seconds remaining to seal the 35-28 dub for the Scots over Romeo.

The last two venues @caledoniaf played at: Ford Field and Michigan Stadium. The Scots picked up the win against Romeo. @13OYSL pic.twitter.com/m7IuvU6Ryv — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) August 26, 2023

Grandville sophomore running back Jayden Terry

Not even the severe weather on Thursday night could slow down MVP candidate No. 2. That's Grandville running back Jayden Terry. "Tank" could not be stopped by Grand Blanc as the Bulldog rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns in Grandville's 41-13 takedown of the Bobcats. Terry might only be a sophomore, but he is making his presence known in a big way.

It was a dominant effort by @GrandvilleFB especially @JaydenTankTerry on the ground in the "Grand" showdown with Grand Blanc @13OYSL pic.twitter.com/LHzoKptpgp — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) August 25, 2023

Grand Rapids Union sophomore running back Jesse Phillips

The third Week 1 MVP candidate is only a sophomore. It's Union running Back Jesse Phillips, who burst onto the scene at Houseman Field with 245 yards rushing on only 11 carries to go with three rushing touchdowns. One of those scores went for 83 yards. Phillips was a big reason why the Redhawks dominated Ottawa Hills 60-16.

The @UnionRedHawks went on an offensive explosion this afternoon against @GROttawaHills



Union sophomore running back @JessePhillipsJr was running all over the place. He finished with 245 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns. @13OYSL pic.twitter.com/q3hQ1w9FFW — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) August 26, 2023

North Muskegon junior kicker Owen Booth

Next up is the hero for North Muskegon on Friday night. Junior kicker Owen Booth nailed a 23-yard field goal with five seconds left to give the Norseman the 17-14 victory over Pewamo Westphalia, and a memory Booth will never forget.

You could tell how happy Owen Booth's teammates were after he nailed the game-winning FG to beat PW. @NorthMuskegonFB has a tight team and they had fun celebrating the 17-14 win over the Pirates. pic.twitter.com/wT9xcTwD6Y — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) August 26, 2023

South Christian senior Jake Vermaas

It was very tough to pick just one guy from South Christian, but we went with Mr. Do It All Jake Vermaas. The Sailors senior got it done on offense, defense and special teams. He recorded 5 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns, a 46 yard punt return for a touchdown and one interception in South Christian's 66-42 win over Grand Rapids Christian.

