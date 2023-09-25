VOTE | 13 On Your Sidelines MVP candidates for Week 5

Who should be the MVP of Week 5?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The halfway point of the high school football regular season has been crossed in West Michigan, and we need your help deciding who should be our MVP of Week 5 of the year.

Here are the nominees presented by Rant Insurance Group:

Candidate No. 1: Byron Center senior wide receiver Blake Ottow

MVP candidate No. 1 put together one of the most clutch performances of the 2023 season. Byron Center trailed Forest Hills Central by seven with 15 seconds left. That was until the Bulldogs scored. Head coach Marc Cisco decided to go for two and the win. They targeted senior Blake Ottow for the big play and he made it in diving fashion. Byron Center defeated the Rangers 15-14 in the final seconds thanks to the big time performance of Ottow.

Candidate No. 2: Coopersville junior quarterback Beau Harris

Our second candidate was all over the field on Friday night. Coopersville quarterback Beau Harris got it done with his arms and legs. He threw for 218 yards and four touchdowns, and then he also scurried for 58 yards and another score. The junior was a big reason why the Broncos took down Unity Christian 56-31

Candidate No. 3: East Kentwood defensive back Gabe Wolf

Our next candidate showed off in front of the homecoming crowd at Falcon Stadium. East Kentwood defensive back Gabe Wolf was reading the Grand Haven defense perfectly. The junior recorded two interceptions, one of them went the other way for an 87-yard pick six. Wolf played a huge role in East Kentwood’s 42-14 victory over the Bucs.

Candidate No. 4: Grandville junior running back Easton Suidinski

Our fourth and final MVP candidate got going right from the get go in Week 5. Grandville running back Easton Suidinski averaged 19 yards a carry as he finished with 252 rushing yards and a grand total of three touchdowns. The junior Bulldog helped lead Grandville to a thrilling 44-37 victory over the previously undefeated Hudsonville Eagles.

Those are the candidates. Make sure you get your votes in. The poll ends on Thursday.

13 On Your Sidelines MVP winners from the 2023 season

Week 1: North Muskegon junior kicker Owen Booth

Week 2: Montague senior wide receiver Paul Olson

Week 3: Northview junior quarterback Armaan Irving

Week 4: West Catholic senior wide receiver Nolan Rinehart

