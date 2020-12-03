The Michigan High School Athletic Association has suspended all winter tournaments immediately and indefinitely.
The organization posted a tweet on the update at 2:21 p.m. Thursday.
Practices and competitions for spring sports are currently being decided by local administrators at the school level.
Parents can contact their schools' athletic director for updates.
More updates are expected by the end of the business day on the MHSAA website here.
The state has set up a website for COVID-19, and their preparations for dealing with the virus
What are the symptoms and ways to prevent COVID-19?
The CDC says patients with the confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
To slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan the state gave the following recommendations:
- Learn about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
- STAY HOME WHEN YOU ARE SICK, and individuals at risk of severe illness should consider staying at home to avoid others who are sick.
- Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, keyboards, cell phones and light switches.
- Communicate and reinforce best practices for washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes.
- Be sure to maintain a supply of medications, food, and other essentials in your house.
- Cancel or postpone large gatherings, conferences and sporting events (e.g. events with over 100 people).
- Reduce in-person gatherings and activities, especially for organizations with individuals at risk of severe illness. Consider offering video or audio of events.
- Consider tele-learning or tele-work opportunities, where feasible.
- Limit non-essential work travel.
- If you care for a loved one living in a care facility, monitor the situation, ask about the health of the other residents frequently, and know the protocol if there is an outbreak.
- Limit visitors at hospitals and other facilities to only those who are absolutely necessary and implement screening of visitors for temperature and respiratory symptoms.
