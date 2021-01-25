Catholic Central wins fourth state title in five years

The game provided Catholic Central with its second straight Division Five title.

DETROIT — For the fourth time in five years, the Catholic Central High School football team took home the state title Saturday.

Although the season was far from traditional, the Cougars ended it in familiar fashion – at Ford Field. The undefeated team took on Frankenmuth High School and finished the game with a 48 to 21 win.

