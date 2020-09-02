GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday, six high school basketball teams faced off in the Floyd Mayweather Basketball Classic at Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids.

The tournament was originally scheduled in January, but it was postponed because of inclement weather. The annual classic raises money for the Ottawa Hills basketball program.

The games kicked off at 3:30 p.m. with Kalamazoo Central vs. Oak Park. Kalamazoo Central won 83-77.

Next up was the classic's host, Ottawa Hills facing Detroit Cornerstone. The Ottawa Hills Bengals won 64-47.

The final game of the day started at 7 p.m. Benton Harbor came out on top, beating Grand Rapids Catholic Central 64-51.

