13 On Your Sidelines is proud to present our 2018 MVP candidates.

Owen Burk, running back, Allendale: He was the most prolific weapon in the Falcon offense. The coach's son put up big numbers all year in leading Allendale to a 5-and-4 record and a playoff berth. Burk ran for over 2,000 yards this season and had 30 touchdowns on the ground. He passed for more than 500 yards and three more scores. He's only a junior, so do not be surprised to see him do more of the same next year.

Kionte Blakely, running back, East Kentwood: This offense had a lot of weapons but none of them were as explosive as Mr. Blakely. The running back was a huge reason why the Falcons ran the table in the OK Red and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Blakely rushed for 1,354 yards and 28 touchdowns, while only getting 13.4 carries per game. He also averaged 11 yards per carry. The five-foot-six inch senior lead the Falcons into the district finals.

Cameron Martinez, quarterback, Muskegon: The Muskegon Catholic Central transfer has capably filled the shoes of La’Darius Jefferson. He led the Big Reds to a second straight undefeated regular season. He rushed for 1,459 and 24 touchdowns on 130 carries. He also threw for 481 yards and nine touchdowns. He ran for a Muskegon single-game record 352 yards and six touchdowns in a week eight win over rival Mona Shores. Two years ago, he won the state championship as a freshman at MCC and has the Big Reds in position to win another.

Gabe Taylor, quarterback, Zeeland East: He was a two-time winner of the Avalon Building Concepts 13 On Your Sidelines weekly MVP honor this year. When not handing off to Josh Fusco, Taylor was piling up the yards, leading Zeeland East to an 8-1 record and the OK Green title. He ran for 1,118 yards and 14 touchdowns on 143 carries. He also threw for nine scores as well. Taylor was a big part of one of the most prolific offensive seasons in Zeeland East history.

Leroy Quinn, running back, Oakridge: The junior was a workhorse for the Eagles this season, with almost 200 carries during the regular season. He rushed for 212 yards and five touchdowns, including an 84 yarder, in the season opener and didn’t slow down after that. Quinn rushed for 1,603 yards and 25 touchdowns this year. He was fourth on defense with 43 tackles as well. His bruising style helped the Eagles finish with an 8 and 1 record.

Cody Tierney, receiver, Northview: The Wildcats had multiple weapons on offense this year but Tierney was the most versatile. He had 58 catches for more than 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns. He ran for 250 yards and two more scores. Oh yeah, he had three interceptions on defense and returned two of those for touchdowns. His performance lifted Northview to a 7-and-2 season, and the school's first playoff appearance in four years. Northview’s seven wins were more than the program had in the previous three seasons combined.

Those are the candidates. Voting is underway until Thursday at 3 p.m. We will name the winner on Friday, Nov. 9 on 13 On Your Sidelines.

