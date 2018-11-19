MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - Three Muskegon County high school football teams have advanced to state championships games on Friday and Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Muskegon Mona Shores will play Warren De La Salle at 1 p.m. on Friday. It's a rematch of the 2014 Division 2 state finals which Mona Shores lost.

Montague will play Jackson Lumen Christi at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. It's the first ever meeting between the two teams.

Muskegon takes on Detroit King on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The two teams played earlier this year with Muskegon winning the contest.

Tickets to the final games are being sold at each high school.

