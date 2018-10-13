BIG RAPIDS, Mich. – The Big Rapids Cardinals defeat the visiting Grant Tigers Friday night under the lights of Ferris State’s Taggert Field.

Grant would go into the half down by a score of 24-7. Big Rapids would start the third quarter with a 19 yard touchdown and 2-point conversion increasing their lead to 32-7 over the Tigers.

On the next possession, Grant’s Chase Lowery would loft a high pass over the heads of 2 Big Rapids defenders and into the hands of Jake Martinson who would get down to the Cards’ 45 yard line.

Later in the drive though, Chase Lowery would hand off to Trevor Lowery and Trevor would drop the ball. The Cardinals’ Elliott Blair would scoop up the ball and bring it down within Tiger’s territory, leading to another Cards’ touchdown.

Grant would rally back in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers end up falling 46-22 to Big Rapids.

