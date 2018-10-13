SPRING LAKE, Mich. - Spring Lake was looking to clinch a wspot in the MHSAA Playoffs Friday when they hosted Allendale.

The Falcons jumed out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter on two Owen Burk touchdown runs. The lead increased to 21-0 on a 23 yard pass from Adam Hotovy to Mason Vredeveld. The Lakers got on the board on a Caleb Mintgomery to Aiden Carlson 23 yard pass, cutting the Allendale lead to 21-7.

Allendale increased the lead in the third quarter to 49-14. Burk had three more touchdowns in the third while Hotovy had a 2 yard touchdown run. Spring Lake scored on a 1 yard run by Mongomery.

The only points scored in the fourth were on a three yard fumble return by Allendale's Dillon Reeder.

The 56-7 win improves Allendale's record to 4-4, 3-2 in the OK Blue. They try to keep their playoff hopes alive against Sparta in week 9. Spring Lake falls to 5-3, 3-3 in the OK Blue. They play Holland Christian with a chance to guarantee themselves a spot in the MHSAA playoffs.

