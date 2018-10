The Cedar Springs Red Hawks are closing in on their first league championship in four years. The 2014 OK Bronze champs can win the OK White crown outright with a victory Friday over Forest Hills Northern.

This game was all one sided. With Cedar Springs winning 40 to 0. Cedar Springs advances to the playoffs for a likely home game. FHN will have to wait and see if a 5-and-4 record will get them into the postseason.

