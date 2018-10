KENTWOOD, Mich. - The East Kentwood Falcons were looking to clinch at least a share of the OK Red title when they hosted Hudsonville Friday night.

The Falcons dominated the first half taking a 34-3 lead into the half.

Kionte Blakely lead the Falcons with five rushing touchdowns.

The Falcons take on Rockford next week in a matchup that will determine the OK Red title. Hudsonville takes on West Ottawa to end the regular season.

