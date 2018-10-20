NEWAYGO, Mich. - The Muskegon Catholic Central football team was shut out for the first three quarters of play, but managed to bounce back in the fourth quarter on Friday night.

Unfortunately for the Crusaders, that time would run out of their comeback attempt, as they fell to Newaygo 14-7 in a non-conference road game Friday night.

The loss brings the Crusaders’ season to a close at 3-6 overall. It’s the first losing season for MCC since 2010 and the first three-win season since 1988.

Senior quarterback Connor Swinehart got Newaygo on the scoreboard first with a 16-yard touchdown run at 8:45 mark of the first quarter, and added a 20-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left in the second quarter to help the Lions to a 14-7 halftime lead.

Senior Nolan Convertini connected on a 72-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior Dawson Steigman with 6:55 left in the fourth quarter to bring the Crusaders within one possession of Newaygo, but that would be all the MCC offense would muster the rest of the contest.

Swinehart finished with 150 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 23 carries to fuel the Lion offense.

Tio Knight rushed for 80 yards on 12 carries to lead the Crusader offense, while Tommy Kartes added 55 yards on five carries and Dane Rutz added 30 yards on 11 carries.

Kartes registered 13 tackles to lead the Crusader defense, while Meshawn Crowley added 10.

© Grand Haven Tribune