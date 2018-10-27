The Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars the OK Blue champions are ready to make another deep run in the postseason. The two time defending Division 4 state champions opened the playoffs Friday night with a rematch against Spring Lake.

The Cougars started their eleventh straight trip to the postseason by building a 52-0 lead.

Nick Hollern had two touchdown runs for the Cougars. Jace Williams threw three touchdown passes and Joey Silveri added two touchdown passes for CC. Williams hauled in three of those passes while Nathan Trudeau and Jake Vruggink each caught one.

Brandy Lopez added a 27 yard field goal while Ben Joppich returned a fumble for a Cougar score.

Spring Lake's Caleb Montgomery scored on a three yard run.

The Cougars win big 59 to 7.

Catholic Central will host Whitehall in the Division 4 District Final next week.

© 2018 WZZM