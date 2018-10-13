HOLLAND, Mich. - Cross town rivals Holland and Holland Christian met at Ray and Sue Smith Stadium Friday night.

The game was tied late in the first quarter before Holland Christian scored 30 straight points to win 37-7. Wilson Wirebaugh lead the Maroons throwing three touchdown passes and running for two others.

Holland scored on a pass from Troy Pratley to Jacob Larson.

The Maroons improve to 5-2, 3-3 in the OK Green, they host Spring Lake in week 9 with a chance to clinch a spot in the MHSAA playoffs. Holland falls to 2-6, 1-4 in the Green, they end the year at Byron Center next Friday.

