HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Hudsonviille clinched a spot in the MHSAA playoffs after withstanding a late comeback attempt by West Ottawa.

Hudsonville scored the first 10 points of the game on a two yard run from Bryce Herrema and a 40-yard field goal from Ben Dykstra. The Panthers responded with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Van Dyke to Matt Cox

West Ottawa tied the game at 10 late in the third quarter on a 23-yard field goal by Max Voet.

Hudsonville started the fourth quarter strong as Drew Martinie scored from 42 yards and 19 yards to give the Eagles a 23-10 lead. West Ottawa cut the lead to 23-17 with just under 7:00 left in the game on a 5-yard pass from Van Dyketo Cox.

THe Panthers had one last chance in the closing seconds of the game. Van Dyke's Hail Mary pass was caught by Kobe Hescott at the seven yard line, but he was tackled two yards short of the goal line as Hudsonville hangs on to win 23-17.

Hudsonville improves to 6-3 on the year and 4-2 in the OK Red. West Ottawa falls to 6-3 on the year and 3-3 in the Red. Both teams will find out their playoff opponents on Sunday.

© 2018 WZZM