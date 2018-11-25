Not many would have predicted that the most one-sided game of the eight MHSAA football championships would involve a first-time finalist dominating an unbeaten team, but that’s exactly what happened as Hudsonville Unity Christian won the Division 5 title with a 42-7 victory over Portland (13-1).

Unity Christian was strong out of the gate, scoring on its first four drives, and the game briefly went to a running clock on two occasions during the second half.

Turning points

Showing no first-time jitters, Unity Christian (12-2) established itself early with three big plays and led 14-0 before the game hit the six-minute mark .

Hayden Large ran 44 yards up the middle for the Crusaders’ first score, as many of the Red Raider defenders bit on a fake by quarterback Isaac TeSlaa. One minute later, Austin Schuiteman intercepted a pass and took it back to the Portland 29. Two plays after that, TeSlaa found T.J. VanKoevering wide open up the middle and connected on a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Star power

TeSlaa made things happen in all phases of the game. The junior quarterback/cornerback was the Crusaders’ leading rusher, gaining 97 yards on 13 carries. He wasn’t pressed into throwing often, but he completed 3-of-4 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. TeSlaa ended Portland’s first two sustained drives by intercepting passes at his own 10-yard line, and if that weren’t enough, he also had a 39-yard punting average (two attempts) and returned two punts.

Numbers game

Both teams were run-focused, which means both had solid times of possession. But the eye-popping stat was how little time it took Unity Christian to get to the end zone: the Crusaders scored on their first four drives — traveling 60 yards in 2:00, 29 in 59 seconds, 60 in 4:07 and 50 in 1:31. That’s 28 points despite the time-of-possession pointing toward Portland.

What it means

While Unity Christian’s first football championship is one followers are sure to remember, it bears mentioning how the Crusaders accomplished the feat. Eighth-ranked Unity Christian was somewhat under the radar after finishing the regular season in third place in the OK Conference’s Green Division behind Zeeland East and Zeeland West (who were each playoff qualifiers in Division 3). But the Crusaders got attention for eliminating five-time defending champion Grand Rapids West Catholic in the postseason opener before beating three higher-ranked teams to get to Ford Field, in No. 5 Muskegon Oakridge, No. 7 Kalamazoo United and No. 1 Saginaw Swan Valley. By that point, going after No. 2 Portland didn’t seem like such a tall task.

