GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Jenison Wildcats are going to the MHSAA Football Playoffs for the first time since 2003.

THe Wildcats clinched the spot with a 35 to 19 win over Kenowa Hills on Friday night.

The Knights jumped out to a 13-0 lead on touchdowns from Ian Lhamon and Nick May.

The Wildcats would charge back scoring the next 35 points behind the arms and leg of Kyle Nott, he finished two touchdown runs and two touchdown passes.

Jenison finishes the regular season 6-3, they will find out heir first playoff opponent on Sunday.

The Knights wrap up the 2018 season with a 3-6 record.

