WYOMING, Mich. -- The Kelloggsville Rockets have won the OK Silver two years in a row, finishing a perfect 9-0 during the regular season last season before falling in the second round of the playoffs. It was only their second 10-win season ever.

Star running back Thomas Griggs and quarterback Alex Guzman have both graduated. Now the offense and defense need to find new leaders.

Kelloggsville opens with Whitehall for the seventh straight year.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings.

