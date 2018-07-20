KENT CITY, Mich. - Football season is still a couple months away, but one West Michigan team is ready for some healthy competition.

On Friday, July 20, the Kent City High School football team will hold a 7-on-7 tournament as a way to give back to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Fifteen local teams will participate. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

The tournament starts at 3 p.m. at Kent City High School.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM