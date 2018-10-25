KENT CITY, Mich. - To kick off their Football Week in Michigan, Fox Sports Detroit will be in Kent City for the Eagles' first round playoff game against Saugatuck on Friday night.

It will be the first time a first round playoff game has been broadcast live in the state of Michigan.

The Indians and Eagles both have 8 and 1 records. Kent City High School will host a pep rally on Thursday night, starting at 6pm.

