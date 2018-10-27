WHITEHALL, Mich. (WZZM) – The Whitehall Vikings beat the visiting Allendale Falcons in a hard fought game Friday night.

Whitehall jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead on a 78 yard pass from Gavin Shafer to Terrel Harris and an interception return for a score by Kayleb Venema.

Allendale's Owen Burk cut the lead to 13-7. Whitehall extended the lead to 21-7 after one quarter on Shafer's 1 yard touchdown run.

Allendale scored the next 10 points to cut the lead to four on a 35 yard field goal by Jeremy Wiersma and a 55 yard pass from Adam Hotovy to Burk.

Whitehall extended the lead to 27-17 on Shafer's second touchdown run of the game late in the half. Allendale was able to get within a touchdown before the half ended on a 46-yard field goal by Wiersema sending the game to the half at 27-20.

Allendale cut the lead to one in the third on a touchdown by Owen Burk, but the Vikings defense blocked the extra point keeping the lead at 27-26.

Whitehall would answer back with a touchdown by Gavin Schaeffer to increase the lead to 33-26.

Burk's 66 yard touchdown run tied the game at 33 after three quarters.

Whitehall would regain the lead on a safety when Brandon Kasllhoff tackled Burk in the end zone. A 34 yard field goal by Murray Andree extended the Viking lead as they beat Allendale, 38-33.

The Vikings advance to the District title game next week when they travel to Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

