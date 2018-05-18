The Minnesota Vikings quarterback and Holland Christian alum will be playing in the Game On! event.

Game On! pits Holland Christian alumni against West Ottawa alumni in an all-star game. The West Ottawa team will be led by Tyler VanTubbergen.

Ahead of the alumni game, there is an event called Victory Day where members of the Greater Holland Community with special needs team up with football players and cheerleaders. The event is hosted by radio personality, The Huge – Bill Simonson.

Tickets to the event at $7, and they can be purchased online or at the Holland Christian HS Main Office or Administrative Office.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM