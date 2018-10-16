Gary Houghton was immediately on board.

When the Mason football coach was approached prior to Friday's contest with a request to help create a special moment for Muskegon Orchard View senior Fletcher Payne, who is a special needs student and has autism, he was all about finding a way to make it happen.

Houghton remembered four years ago when DeWitt helped create a special moment and let Mason's Jay Granger, who has autism, score a touchdown.

He thought that was one of the coolest moments he had been a part of in his coaching career and definitely wanted to do the same for someone else.

So the Bulldogs reached an agreement with Orchard View to play an untimed down after wrapping up their 28-6 victory on the road. And on that play, Payne ran 90-plus yards for a touchdown with players from both teams joining him on the trip and then celebrating the moment in the end zone. Players that were standing on the sideline when the play began even made their way onto the field.

Last night at the Mason varsity game the boys did something amazing! They helped a special needs student on the Orchard View football run 90 yards to score a touchdown! Such an incredible situation to be apart of! pic.twitter.com/7LAILGJzC8 — MasonSportsMedicine (@MasonMedicine) October 13, 2018

"The kids were really excited about that, and I thought it was an awesome thing to be a part of," said Houghton, who is in his second season leading the Bulldogs.

"When we got an opportunity to do it, I jumped on it. I knew this could be good for our kids. It was going to be good for this young man and good for their community. With those types of things, everybody wins."

Orchard View was appreciative of the gesture by Mason's players and staff - especially Fletcher Payne Sr. - who is Fletcher's father and also part of the coaching staff for the Cardinals.

"(Fletcher's dad) came up and gave me a hug and said it meant a lot to him and Fletcher, and he appreciated that we were willing to do that and make it that big of a moment," Houghton said. "Our kids really got excited down in the end zone and made a big deal out of it. ...

"Things went our way (on the scoreboard) and we came out on top, and something even bigger than that happened when we were able to make that happen for Fletcher."

