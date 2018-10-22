GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Pairings for the first round of the MHSAA playoffs were announced Sunday night. Here are some of the matchups we will be keeping an eye on Friday night during 13 On Your Sidelines.

Division 1

Rockford at Traverse City Holland

West Ottawa at Hudsonville

Brighton at East Kentwood

Division 2

Forest Hills Central at Mona Shores

Jenison at Traverse City Central

Division 3

Zeeland East hosts Lakeshore

Zeeland West hosts St. Joesph

Northview at Grand Rapids Christian

East Grand Rapids at Muskegon

Division 4

Otsego at Holland Christian

Wyoming Godwin Heights at Grand Rapids South Christian

Spring Lake at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Allendale at Whitehall

Division 5

Grand Rapids West Catholic at Hudsonville Unity Christian

Belding at Muskegon Oakridge

Division 6

Morley Stanwood at Newaygo

Fennville at Montague

Division 7

Saugatuck at Kent City

North Muskegon at Lake City

