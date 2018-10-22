GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Pairings for the first round of the MHSAA playoffs were announced Sunday night. Here are some of the matchups we will be keeping an eye on Friday night during 13 On Your Sidelines.
Division 1
- Rockford at Traverse City Holland
- West Ottawa at Hudsonville
- Brighton at East Kentwood
Division 2
- Forest Hills Central at Mona Shores
- Jenison at Traverse City Central
Division 3
- Zeeland East hosts Lakeshore
- Zeeland West hosts St. Joesph
- Northview at Grand Rapids Christian
- East Grand Rapids at Muskegon
Division 4
- Otsego at Holland Christian
- Wyoming Godwin Heights at Grand Rapids South Christian
- Spring Lake at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Allendale at Whitehall
Division 5
- Grand Rapids West Catholic at Hudsonville Unity Christian
- Belding at Muskegon Oakridge
Division 6
- Morley Stanwood at Newaygo
- Fennville at Montague
Division 7
- Saugatuck at Kent City
- North Muskegon at Lake City
