The high school football season is nearing an end. But before teams will compete at Ford Field in Detroit, they have to make it through the semifinals.

Here are the pairings for the state semi-finals. All games start at 1 p.m.

Division 1

Saline (11-1) vs. Clarkston (10-2) at Okemos.

Belleville (12-0) vs. Chippewa Valley (12-0) at Troy Athens.

Division 2

Midland (9-3) vs. Muskegon Mona Shores (11-1) at Grand Ledge.

Warren De La Salle (10-2) vs. Birmingham Groves (10-2) at Hazel Park.

Division 3

Zeeland East (11-1) vs. Muskegon (12-0) at Grand Haven.

DeWitt (12-0) vs. Detroit King (11-2) at Brighton.

Division 4

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) vs. Edwardsburg (12-0) at Vicksburg.

Williamston (10-2) vs. Chelsea (9-3) at Walled Lake Northern.

Division 5

Hudsonville Unity Christian (10-2) vs. Saginaw Swan Valley (12-0) at Greenville.

Portland (12-0) vs. Marine City (10-2) at Howell.

Division 6

Traverse City St. Francis (12-0) vs. Montague (10-2) at Mt. Pleasant.

Montrose (10-2) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (11-0) at Novi.

Division 7

New Lothrop (11-1) vs. Lake City (12-0) at Clare.

Cassopolis (12-0) vs. Madison Heights Madison (12-0) at Jackson.

Division 8

Breckenridge (12-0) vs. Harbor Beach (11-1) at Chesaning.

Holton (8-4) vs. Reading (12-0) at Battle Creek Harper Creek.

8-player finals

Saturday at Superior Dome, Marquette

Division 1

Morrice (12-0) vs. Pickford (12-0), 11 a.m.

Division 2

Onekema (10-2) vs. Rapid River (9-3), 2 p.m.

