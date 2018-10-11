NORTON SHORES, Mich. - The Mona Shores Sailors used a big second half to pull away from Portage Northern to win a Division 2 Regional title on Friday night.

The Huskies started strong with Tyler Helgeson to Torian Jackson 51 yard scoring strike to take a 7-0 lead. Mona Shores tied the game at 7 on a 5 yard run by Ke'Sean Sandifer. The Sailors would take their first lead later in the first on a 30 yard pass from Caden Broersma to James Gilbert. A 57 yard run by Broersma late in the first made it 20-7 after one quarter.

The Huskies cut the lead to 20-14 on a Tyler Amos 5 yard run. Broersma's 18 yard scamper increased the Sailor lead to 26-14. Helgeson's QB sneak made it 26-21 at the half.

The Sailors scored the first 12 points of the second half on a 42 yard pass from Broersma to Gilbert and a 22 yard run from Sincere Dent to make it 38-21 after three quarters.

Anthony Tyus cut the lead to 10 with a 7-yd TD run early in the forth quarter. Caden Broersma's third touchdown run this one from 5 yards out made it 45-28. The Sailors would tack on two ore fourth quarter scores to make the final 58-28.

Mona Shores advances to play Midland in the state semifinal next Saturday November 17. The sitre and time have not been announced yet.

