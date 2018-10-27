NORTON SHORES, Mich. - The Sailors of Mona Shores are off to the 2nd division district championship game after beating a familiar foe Friday, Oct. 27.

Shores got on the board early thanks to a kickoff return by Ke'sean Sandifer. From there it was all about Sincere Dent. The big running back scored three touchdowns in the first half. Shores went into the locker room with with a 28-14 lead.

In the second half, FHC chipped away at that leas but they could not overtake the Sailors, who won 34-28. They'll now play the winner of Jenison vs. Traverse City Central, which happens Saturday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM