One would think by now that opposing defenses know what to expect when facing Jackson Lumen Christi. The Titans will run the ball down their throats, with a workhorse back following a punishing offensive line.

It’s become apparent as Lumen Christi has followed the same playbook in winning three straight Division 6 state championships, which it accomplished Friday by beating Montague, 42-28.

In the 28-14 victory over Maple City Glen Lake two years ago, the Titans outrushed the Lakers 298-4, as Bo Bell piled up 236 yards on 40 carries and Kyle Minder scored three short touchdowns.

Last year, Lumen Christi (13-0) amassed 514 rush yards — third most in a state finals contest — as the Titans beat Ithaca, 40-34. Sebastian Toland stepped into the spotlight, rushing for 233 yards on 33 assignments. Minder added two more scores.

Friday at Ford Field, it was Nick Thomas’ turn. The Air Force Academy recruit ran for 249 yards on 28 carries and scored twice in the Titans’ dominant victory over Montague. Eleven of Thomas’ carries resulted in first downs.

“I just do whatever my team needs,” he said. “I learned a lot of good things from Bell and Sebastian, both great running backs, and I just kind of followed the tradition.”

Hall of Fame Coach Herb Brogan, who has now guided the Titans to nine championships since 1996 (Jim Crowley won the school’s first two in 1977 and 1979), gave a lot of credit to offensive line coach Dan Horn.

“Our philosophy is to always run the ball if we can do it,” Brogan said. “We’re going to play to the strengths of our kids and the offensive line has been one of our strengths. We’ve had some kids who can carry the ball behind them, so as long as it’s successful, we’re not going to change.”

Thomas put Lumen Christi on the scoreboard early in the second quarter, bursting out of the backfield through a hole opened by left tackle Hunter Denton and running 57 yards to tie the game at 7.

He followed that up midway through the third, following right tackle Keegan Smith 7 yards into the end zone, giving Lumen Christi the lead for good.

Thomas — one of four two-way starters — even snuffed a late Montague drive, with a sack on fourth down resulting in an 11-yard loss and a change of possession.

“We were just coming here with the mentality that it’s a business trip. We’re not here to have fun, and it’s a great feeling (to win three in a row),” Thomas said. “I think we weren’t ready for the heat; we kind of started slow, but we came together and halftime and started playing for each other, and that was the greatest thing we could do.”

It’s one thing for a successful running back to compliment his offensive line — Thomas often treated his linemen to Little Caesar’s Pizza after victories, until “it cost too much because it was every week and they eat a lot” — but the linemen truly appreciate what the boys in the backfield do, as well.

“I think the biggest reason is our running backs always try to push us to be better every day,” Smith said. “After every play they’re saying ‘One more, one more,’ and ’We’ve got 24 more minutes’ at halftime. They push us and we uphold each other, we do it for the brotherhood of the offensive line, and we’re just trying to make history.”

