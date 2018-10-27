MONTAGUE, Mich. (WZZM) – The Montague Wildcats come up with the big win over Fennville Friday night, 49-20.

The Wildcats opened the first quarter up with 2 touchdowns both on running plays taking a 14-nothing lead early over the Blackhawks. With just seconds left in the first, Montague’s Drew Collins connected on a 25-yard pass to Brennen Schwarz at the Blackhawks’ 1 yard line. That would lead to another Wildcat touchdown, bringing their lead to 21-0.

The second quarter would start much the same as the first with Montague getting another touchdown and expanding to a 28 point lead over Fennville. The Blackhawks would end up with 20 points on the board but it just wasn’t enough to overcome the Wildcat’s impressive lead early in the game.

The Montague Wildcats put an end to the Blackhawks’ season with their 49-20 win Friday.

