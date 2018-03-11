MUSKEGON, Mich. - It wasn't the start the Muskegon Big Reds wanted, but the finish was just fine.

Grand Rapids Christian came out strong against Muskegon with a touchdown on the first drive, but the Big Reds answered quickly with back-to-back touchdowns from dual-threat quarterback Cam Martinez.

The Big Reds did not look back from there. They win 49-17 against the Eagles in the first match-up between the two schools since 2015.

Muskegon (11-0) moves on to play Cedar Springs in regionals next week. Christian ends the season at 8-3.

