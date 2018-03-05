MUSKEGON, Mich. - One of West Michigan's powerhouse high school football programs is getting bigger.

The MHSAA announced that Muskegon Catholic Central is entering a co-op with neighboring Western Michigan Christian High School.

WMC's students had previously been in a partnership with North Muskegon.

With the increased football enrollment, Muskegon Catholic Central will now now be a Class B school and will jump from Division 8 to Division 6.

The Crusaders have won four Division 8 football championships in the last five years.

