Muskegon beat Cedar Springs 34-18 in the regional championship game.

On a chilly night in Grand Haven the Big Reds jumped out to a 7-0 after a 4-yard TD run by 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Cameron Martinez.

Cedar Springs QB Kolby Swank's 5-yard TD run capped an 8-play, 79-yard drive but the Red Hawks missed the conversion and trailed 7-6.

Muskegon freshman Myles Walton returned the ensuing kickoff 65-yards for a score and a missed PAT meant Muskegon led 13-6 in the first quarter.

Cedar Springs' Ethan West scored from 20 yards out with just under 4 minutes left in the second quarter to cap the first half scoring as Muskegon led 13-12.

Martinez took over the second half. The talented junior had a pair of touchdown runs, including a 75-yarder, to give the Big Reds a 28-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Martinez finished with four touchdowns and more than 250 yards rushing as the Big Reds won their 26th straight game.

Cedar Springs finishes the year 10-2, their best finish since 2000 and just their second 10-win season in school history.

Muskegon will face Zeeland East in the Division 3 state semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 17 at Grand Haven High School at 1 p.m.

