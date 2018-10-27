MUSKEGON, Mich. - It was a night of drama and intrigue at historic Hackley Stadium as the Muskegon Big Reds faced off against the East Grand Rapids Pioneers in a rematch of a regular season game, in which East got out to an early 14-point lead before the Big Reds scored the final 42 points of the contest.

This time around, the Pioneers were playing from behind, trailing 28-14 at halftime. The Big Reds extended that lead to 42-20 thanks to a Demario Robinson touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

But East would not go away quietly. Jalen Broussard would score on a long touchdown run before the Pioneers recovered a fumble. Broussard would then score again, scrambling on 4th and 12 for a 14-yard run. That cut the lead to 42-35.

With around five minutes to go, the Pioneers got another chance to score but it was thwarted when a fumble was recovered by the Big Reds who were then able to run down the clock and escape with a win.

Muskegon now faces Grand Rapids Christian after the Eagles knocked out Northview in our 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week.

