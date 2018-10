The Northview Wildcats are back in the postseason for the first time since 2014, after a 41-13 win over Caledonia.

Northview got out to a 20-0 lead thanks to two touchdown receptions from Cody Tierney and a 68-yd TD run from Ja’Kaurie Kirkland.

The Wildcats finish the regular season next week at Lowell. Caledonia will face Grandville next week.

© 2018 WZZM