Egelston Township, Mich. - The Oakridge Eagles jumped out to a 20 point lead after one quarter against Belding on friday night as they beat the Black Knights 59-29.

Quarterback Koleman Wall opened the scoring with a one yard run to make it 6-0. On Oakridge's next offensive play Wall and Jalen Hughes connected for a 64 yard touchdown pass and a 13-0 lead. Wall's four yard sweep later in the first made it 20-0 Oakridge after one quarter.

The Eagles lead increased to 27-0 on Wall's second scoring run of the night. Late in the half Belding scored on a Cole Reeves pass to Riley Hart to make it 27-7. Oakridge would make it 33-7 at the half on a 51 yard run by Wall, his third of the night.

Leroy Quinn's 8 yard touchdown made it 39-7 Oakridge midway through the third quarter. The Eagles increased the lead to 47-7 after three quarters on a 44 yard run by Corey Vanderputte.

Belding cut the lead to 47-21 on two Riley Hart touchdown runs. Hughes padded the Eagles lead with a 51 yard score to make it 53-21. Oakridge's Ethan Carmean scored on a 17 yard run to make it 59-21. Belding's Nick Heintzelman scored on a six yard run to make the final Oakridge 59 Belding 29.

The Eagles will travel to Unity Christian in the District title game.

