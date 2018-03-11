Westphalia, Mich. - The Saugatuck Indians saw another successful football season end at the hands of the P-W Pirates. This is the fifth time in six years P-W has beaten Saugatuck in the playoffs.

The two time defending state champs started quickly as Cam Wirth scored on a 48-yard run to make it 7-0.

Saugatuck tied the score at 7 in the second quarter on a 13 yard run by Nick Baumbach. The Pirates would score the next 21 points before halftime for a 28-7 at the half.

Hunter Wirth scored twice on runs of seven and 17 yards. Cameron Wirth added a two yard touchdown with 29 seconds left in the half.

The Pirate lead grew to 42-7 on a Cameron Wirth's third touchdown of the game and a seven yard pass from Alec Thelen to Andre Smith.

Brad Dunn scored twice for in the fourth quarter to make the final 42-20. Dunn finished with 154 yards rushing as Saugatuck ends the year with a 9-2 record.

