PORTLAND, Mich. - The Portland Raiders held off a second half comeback from Lansing Catholic to win a Division 5 District title on Friday, Nov. 2.

The Raiders built a 17-0 lead at the half on a 32 yard pass from Owen Russell to Cade Parmalee, a 37-yard field goal by Tate Dziewiatkowski, and a 69 yard run from Jacob Veale.

The Cougars cut the lead to 17-6 after three quarters on a three yard run from Charlie Nylander.

Lansing Catholic made it 17-13 early in the fourth on a seven yard touchdown pass from Josh Kramer to Zach Gillespie.

The Cougars had two more chances in Portland territory, the first chance ended when Blake Patrick broke up a fourth down pass. Then with 26 seconds left in the game Owen Guilford intercepted Kramer's fourth down pass into the end zone.

Portland was lead by Jacob Veale's 210 yards rushing and a touchdown. Russell had 50 yards passing and a touchdown pass.

The Cougars were lead by Josh Kramer's 192 yards passing.

Portland now 11-0 on the year, advances to the Regional title game when they host Frankenmuth next week.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM