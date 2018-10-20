PORTLAND, Mich. - The Portland Red Raiders were able to outlast the Montague Wildcats in a physical battle of league champions.

The Raiders the CAAC-White champions scored first on a seven yard run from Jacob Veale to take a six nothing lead.

The West Michigan Conference Champion Montague Wildcats tied the score at six early in the second quarter on a 25 yard pass from Drew Collins to Kenyan Johnston.

THe score would stay tied at six until early in the third quarter when Portland Quarterback Owen Russell found Veale on a slant pattern, Veale went untouched into the end zone for a 94 yard score and a 13-7 lead.

Montague's quick strike offense would answer just a few plays later as Sebastian Archer 64 yard run tied the game at 13. The Wildcats next possession saw Bryce Stark score frm 25 yards out to give Montague the 20-13 lead after three quarters.

With Portland facing a fourth down midway through the Fourth Quarter, Russell found Veale open in the flat, Veale was able to get into the end zone before the defense could converge to tie the game at 20.

On the ensuing kickoff Kobe Kazamer jarred the ball loose and Portland jumped on the loose ball. That set up Blake Meyers four yard touchdown run to give the Raiders a 27-20 lead with 4:48 left.

The Raider defense was able to keep Montague out of the end zone as Portland stays unbeaten at 9-0 on the year. Head Coach John Novara says "I am very proud of our kids effort tonight, they fought hard and beat a very good Montague football team, in a playoff atmosphere. We cleaned up a lot of mistakes from last week and were able to make enough plays to get the win. Montague is a great team and very well coached."

Montague drops to 7-2 on the season. Both teams will find out their first round playoff opponent on Sunday.

Veale led Portland with 101 yards receiving and two touchdowns, he added 85 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown.

