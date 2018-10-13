REED CITY, Mich. – The undefeated Coyotes of Reed City win big Friday night as they hosted the Newaygo Lions.

The Lions would come out early in the first quarter with Jarrod Wismar on the quarterback keeper putting Newaygo on the board first with 7.

The Coyotes would quickly answer back with a touchdown of their own, and that’s how the night would continue for Reed City. The Coyotes holding off the Lions the rest of the evening.

Reed City remains undefeated with their 50-7 win over Newaygo.

