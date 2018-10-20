FENNVILLE, Mich. - The Saugatuck Indians couldn't wait for this night. They've been waiting a year to get the bad taste out of their mouths after a 40-7 loss to their in-county rivals in the regular season finale last year.

And boy, was revenge sweet for Saugatuck. Brad Dunn put on an absolute clinic, scoring six touchdowns for Saugatuck and putting up 331 yards on 16 carries.

Not only that, but the senior quarterback/defensive back had an interception to his credit on the other side of the ball.

Saugatuck took a 35-0 lead into the half with all the scores coming off of big plays by Dunn. They would go on to win 56-20.

The Indians finish the regular season 8-1 while the Blackhawks fall to 7-2. Both have qualified for the playoffs and we'll find out who they play next week.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

