NORTON SHORES, Mich. - The Mona Shores Sailors have a date with the Portage Northern Huskies in the regional finals after beating a familiar foe in districts.

Shores and Jenison, rivals from the OK Black, squared off Friday, Nov. 2 at Sailors Stadium with the dream of a state championship on the line.

From the get go, this was all Sailors. They were up 28-3 at half and the game was in a running clock before the third quarter ended.

Mona Shores won 49-10. They are now 10-1. Jenison finishes the season at 7-4.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

