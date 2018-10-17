MUSKEGON, Mich. — Friday night, there was a special moment for a football player from Muskegon.

Fletcher Payne is a senior at Orchard View who was diagnosed with autism when he was young.

"They sent him to the University of Michigan, and that's how I found out he was autistic," says his father Fletcher Payne Sr.

Payne's teammates and coaches say he gives all his energy to football, so this past Friday they wanted to give back. The Mason football team helped out.

With the game already decided, Fletcher's number was called and he ran 99 yards for a touchdown.

"It was just a good feeling; it felt so warm and felt bigger than any win," says Devin Doss a teammate.

Mason high school from the Lansing area worked with Orchard View to create the special moment for Fletcher.

"I just started crying. I just broke down on my knees. It was just a surprise and for them to do that for him....I'm proud of my son," says Payne Sr.

